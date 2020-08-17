As the Covid 19 side effects continue to bite harder by the day and the church continues to be under lock and key since the height of lockdown, fintech start up Four One Financial services has created a workable solutions.

Livingstone Mukasa the Founder of the firm says they have created a product called a Fundraising Wallet where churches through Four One’s Mayicard platform set it up for a specific goal over a given period of time. Members of churches can then contribute to this cause or project through the platform.

The National Full Gospel Churches of Uganda set up a fundraising wallet on the Mayicard platform that is aimed at supporting Pastors in rural locations during this lockdown period.

Through the USSD code *217*120# option 4 all can can call contribute to this cause which was launched in the early parts of the Lockdown.

Enter Church Pay

Earlier on in November 2019, Four One Financial launched ‘church pay’ a product aimed at easing digital payments for churches.

What a church needs to sign up on this platform is proper registration documents as a church and an account to which the collections are channelled.

According to Mukasa once the church is signed up, they are given a number on our USSD platform *217*120#, then a church number which is shared with the congregation through which they can give.

The church is also given access to our Mayicard and Mlamu app platform through which they can monitor the collections and also know who has given.

