The government Chief Whip Ruth Nankabirwa has come out to openly campaign for Lands Minister Persis Namuganza who is contesting against Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga for a position in the Central Executive Committee (CEC) of the National Resistance Movement -NRM Party.

Kadaga and Namuganza are contesting for the second national vice-chairperson (female) position.

While Nankabirwa has all along denied having any disagreements with Kadaga, she went bare knuckles on Sunday, by circulating messages on her social media while speaking about her rocky working relationship with Kadaga.

“We want people who are committed to fighting for the party, not those that betray us, working with the opposition to undermine our party. You have been following on TV how Rebecca Kadaga conducts herself in Parliament. Let us support Persis Namuganza [state minister for Lands] to help President Museveni by working for the party,” Nankabirwa said audio circulated on WhatsApp.

Nankabirwa says that she alone knows what she has gone through with Kadaga as the Speaker adding that as many have observed, Kadaga is not promoting NRM ideologies, yet the position she is vying for requires someone who can ably work with the president, as the chairman of the ruling party.

Nankabirwa says they should never elect people who use the party for personal gain, and those who do not respect its organs.

Nankabirwa and Kadaga first clashed recently during CEC meeting at Entebbe State House.

According to sources within, if the party national chairman president Yoweri Museveni had not intervened, the two were about to exchange slaps if not blows.

The intensity in the meeting was caused by Nankabirwa who accused the Kamuli woman Member of Parliament of not being loyal to the party’s decisions and the supreme leader of the party President Museveni.

Nankabirwa added that Kadaga has used her Speakership platform to back at most of the party subordinates which has made them end up failing to deliver President Museveni’s sensitive political assignments.

She also asked her to tell the committee her aims when she accused the Office of Prime Minister of delivering rotten relief food to Kampala and Wakiso district.

Nankabirwa’s accusations annoyed the lady from Busoga and she nearly lost cool in the meeting to the extent of telling the Kiboga district Member of Parliament as she’s perfectly fit for rumours mongering but not fit for Government Chief Whip office.

“Your Excellency what she is saying isn’t right. Honourable Nankabirwa is always seated at the Parliamentary canteen eating food instead of doing serious mobilization of members. She also gives a lot of time to rumour-mongering especially with female MPs,” Kadaga claimed.

“Your Excellency there are many other things I would like to tell you about her but a lot of it is very sensitive information which I can only tell you when it’s only the two of us.”

As the party heads to elections primaries, there are a lot of disagreements among the CEC members. There is also an inside war between the bush warriors and those that found the party already in leadership.