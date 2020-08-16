By Samuel Katwesigye

There has a been a shortage of blood in hospitals leading to the death of women in maternity and other sectors of the country’s health system which has prompted some clubs around Kampala together with communities to organize blood donation drives.

Now, Kamwokya Christian caring community on Saturday entered into a partnership with Nakasero blood bank, Uganda Red Cross society and Lions Club Kampala central to save lives of Ugandans through donating blood.

The drive was highly attended by both the youth and elderly and blood was donated to the organisers’ expectations.

On the other hand there is a shortage of blood in hospitals because the areas and sectors were blood was always collected are now closed due to the lockdown and the effect of covid-19.

Places like schools, industries and factories, trading centers, boda boda stages are among the centers were blood donation exercises were always carried out before the covid-19 outbreak.

In an interview with the vice chair of the marketing communication committee Ms.Monica Agena and Situma Christopher a member of the club; they informed us that the exercise is going to be carried out in other places, which include Life Link hospital Zana and kasangati health Centre IV.

They also urged the general public to help them always respond to the call to donate blood because it about saving lives of individuals and that it also comes with added advantages including free health checkups for anyone who has volunteered to donate.