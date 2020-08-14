Motor-mouth political commentator and self-styled social entrepreneur Frank Gashumba has warned the Democratic Party (DP) president general Norbert Mao to stop attacking other political saying its bad for Uganda’s opposition as a whole.

Through his social media pages, Gashumba said that if opposition parties start attacking each other because of defecting members, they will lose the game. He advised them to embark on rebuilding their muscles because their opponent-NRM is more than ready to crush them.

“Any opposition party whose guns are towards another opposition party is not making any contribution towards real change. The opposition needs to unite because they should know that they are facing one enemy who is more prepared with the state machinery. The power of the opposition is in unity and respect for each other,” he said.

Gashumba’s warning follows Mao’s belittling comments while on NBS TV towards the DP Members of Parliament who crossed to National Unity Platform on Thursday. Moa mocked them that they moved from Luzira to Nalufenya prison.

“Those crossing from one opposition political party to another shouldn’t chest thump themselves into jubilations because it’s like leaving Luzira prison and heading to Nalufunya. It’s all the same because you all remain locked in a prison. The jubilations should only come when a party recruits from NRM. What is happening in the opposition is just incest, we celebrate the birth of a child whose parents are a brother and sister, ” Mao said.

On the other hand, while welcoming the 11 MPs from DP at the party headquarters in Kamwokya yesterday, the leader of NUP Robert Kyagulanyi advised all members of the opposition not to look at him as their enemy but a colleague in struggle.

“I’m happy to see that you seniors who have greater experiences in politics than I, in fact, most of us in NUP as compared other political parties in the opposition are juniors in politics. However, I want to tell all those in this struggle not to look at me or NUP as their enemy. We have one common enemy and is trying so hard to see that we don’t cooperate. Our enemy wants to see that we attack each other. if we become our own enemies in opposition, we shall lose the battle. I’m not any body’s enemy my goal is to liberate Ugandans,” he said.

For the past three weeks, Ugandans have witnessed massive party defections which has never happened since the introduction of elective politics in Uganda.