Uganda has always also made in top sporting competitions such as the English Premier League. In particular, the country's football culture is one of the strongest in East Africa. The country's national football club is especially a force to reckon with in the African continent. Save for a few setbacks that have plagued the progress of football such as lack of enough funds, the country boasts of top football talents at the international level.

Bevis Kristofer Kizito Mugabi-Motherwel (Scotland)

Bevis Mugabi is a Ugandan international footballer that plays for the Scottish side Motherwell. The 25-year old started his international football career in England when he joined Southampton under 23 on 1st July 2013. Bevis Mugabi later moved to Yeovil Town on 5th August 2016 on a free Transfer. He would join Motherwell Town on 12th September 2019 for an undisclosed fee.

Bevis Mugabi has also made 10 appearances for Uganda national football team, Uganda cranes. In the 2019/20 Scottish premier league season, he played 10 games for Motherwell, starting 6 of the games and averaging 66 minutes per game.

Farouk Miya- Konyaspor (Turkey)

Another Ugandan international footballer is Farouk Miya who plays for the Turkish team Konyaspor. Farouk Miya is 22 years old and joined Konyaspor from KNK Gorica for a fee of 1.5 million Euros. At the international level, he has also played for Belgian premier team Standard Liege, Royal Excel Mouscron, and also played in other leagues across Europe.

Farouk has made a total of 30 appearances for Uganda Cranes, scoring 11 goals. In Turkey, Farouk Miya has been a football sensation playing for Konyaspor. In the 2019/20 league season, he scored 8 goals and assisted 2 goals having played 25 games, starting 15 of them. He averaged 62 minutes per game.

Ronald Brian Ndungu Mukibii-Ostersunds FK (Sweden)

Ronald Mukibii is a 28-year Ugandan international who plays for Swedish premier league team Ostersunds. Before joining Ostersunds, Mukibii played for BK Hacken before being sold for an undisclosed fee. In the concluded 2019/20 season, he played 4 games and started two of them, averaging 54 minutes per game.

Bbaka Alexis-Umea FC (Sweden)

Bbaka Alexis is a Ugandan international that plays for Umea FC in Sweden. The attacker has also played for IF Karlstad. Alexis Bbaka has made one appearance for Uganda Cranes. Recently, Uganda news sources quoted him expressing gratitude for being selected to play for Uganda Cranes in AFCON 2021, indicating it is a big honor bestowed on him.

Alex Kakuba- Cova Piedade (Portugal)

Alex Kakuba is another International in our scorecard. Alex plays for CD Cova Piedade as a defensive forward for Cova, a Portuguese team in the Segunda Liga division. He joined the Portuguese side from Armenia where he played for Lori FC. Alex Kakuba has made 3 appearances for the Uganda Cranes.