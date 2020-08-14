President Yoweri Museveni on Friday morning toured the site of St Peters Church, Ndeeba, which was demolished last Sunday amidst a land wrangle.

The President who announced he was joining the war to save the church, said he would ensure the church retains ownership of the land.

“I am saddened by this incident and I give the church assurances that those complicit will be punished. Even if the church was in the wrong, ordering demolition was extreme. Dialogue would have resolved this matter,” Museveni said.

“Judges should have limits and understand public interest. Demolishing a church is a curse. Also, ignore reports of those claiming the government demolished the church.”

The President also noted that he was going to invite the Namirembe Diocese Bishop, the Rt. Rev. Wilberforce Kityo Luwalira, and engage with all parties involved in the conflict to find a lasting solution.

” The bottom line is that the Church will retain this land and we shall build a new church. I have now joined this war.

” I also noticed large groups of people gathering in Ndeeba as I inspected the site. This is wrong. Avoid crowding in light of the Covid-19 pandemic that we are grappling with.”