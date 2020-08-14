Former Vision Group journalist Innocent Ahimbisibwe ‘Tegusulwa’ has officially renounced his Kinyankore name Ahimbisibwe for Tegusulwa, a kiganda name.

In his deed poll issued recently, the journalist absolutely renounced the use of his former name (Ahimbisibwe) and effective 19 July, 2020, he legally assumed ‘Innocent Tegusulwa’ as his new name.

A deed poll is a legal deed made and executed by one party only, especially to formalize a change of a person’s name.

“Know yee all by this deed poll that I, Tegusulwa Innocent of C/o M/s Kabuusu, Muhumuza and Co Advocates , Suite No 2, Explorer Suites, Plot 92 William Street. PO Box 36252, Kampala Uganda, formerly known as Ahimbisibwe Innocent, a Ugandan, do hereby absolutely renounce the use of my former names and in lieu therefore assume from the 19 July, 2020 the name of Tegusulwa Innocent,” Innocent said.

Adding,” For purposes of evidencing such change of names, Tegusulwa Innocent hereby declare that all material times herein after in all records, deeds and instructions in writing, and in all dealings and transactions upon all occasions whatsoever, use or subscribe the said names of Tegusulwa Innocent in lieu of Ahimbisibwe Innocent.”

Tegusulwa recently joined Top TV from Vision Group’s Bukedde TV as a political show host.

Meanwhile, he is also planning to stand for Nakawa Councillor LC5 on National Unity Platform (NUP) party ticket in the forthcoming general elections.