Uganda has registered another covid-19 death, bringing the total number to 12.

According to the Ministry of Health, the deceased is a 65 year old Ugandan, male resident of Kampala Metropolitan Area who was admitted to Nsambya Hospital and later transferred to China-Uganda Friendship Hospital , Naguru after developing signs and symptoms consistent with covid-19.

“However, he later passed on while on admission at Naguru Hospital. Results from laboratories confirmed covid-19,” the Ministry said in a statement.

In the same vein, results from samples tested on 13 August, 2020 confirmed 32 new covid-19 cases. Of the new cases , 17 are alerts , 6 are truck drivers , 6 are contacts to previously confirmed cases and 3 are returnees.

“Regarding the 17 alerts; ten are from Kampala Metropolitan Area , 2 from Luwero, 2 from Mbale while 3 are from Kagadi and Hoima.”

Currently, Uganda has 1,385 cumulative confirmed cases with 1,142 recoveries.