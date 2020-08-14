Controversial veteran journalist has displayed the nomination forms he picked from National Unity Platform (NUP) party headquarters in Kamwokya.

Last week, Mwenda shocked many people, when he joined NUP before declaring his interest to stand against Bobi Wine for the party presidential flag bearer.

However, on Tuesday, People Power/NUP Spokesperson Joel Ssenyonyi claimed that Mwenda picked wrong nomination forms.

He said the pro-Museveni political analyst was given forms for local councillors, but not for presidential flag bearers. Ssenyonyi added that by the time Mwenda joined the party last week, they had not issued out nomination forms for presidential flag bearers and that the people who were supposed to give out the forms asked Mwenda to wait but he insisted that he must be served with the papers thus giving him the available nomination forms.

“The delegates conference which took place in July last year elected Kyagulanyi as a leader of NUP but not a flag bearer for NUP. Therefore as NUP, our offices will be open on Friday 14th for those who want to run for party presidential flag bearer to pick nomination forms. And on 21 we shall be closing. Andrew Mwenda can come and pick forms if he wants but those that he took are not for party presidential flag bearer instead they are for MPs, youth leaders and councillors,” he said.

Following, Ssenyonyi’s submission, Mwenda has now decided to display the nomination papers he picked from NUP saying that they are the correct ones.

“These are the forms I picked and are now filling for presidential candidate on NUP ticket! Yet spokesperson, Joel Senyonyi, had the audacity to claim I picked forms for youths and local councils. Can he show how this form is not for president but for local councils?”the seasoned journalist tweeted on Friday.

Here are the forms picked: