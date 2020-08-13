The Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga who is also an aspirant for the position of second National female Vice-Chairperson in the National Resistance Movement (NRM) has revealed why she has a lot of enemies within the party than in the opposition. She says it’s because she speaks the truth.

The incumbent women Member of Parliament Kamuli district made this revelation on Wednesday during a meeting with NRM delegates from Kampala Central, Nakawa, Rubaga, Makindye, Kawempe, Nansana, Kira and Entebbe.

She said that ever since she picked nomination forms for the position of 2nd National female Vice-Chairperson, she has received a lot of insults from party members but surprisingly it’s those from the opposition that have come out to defend her against her own.

She added that some members have blackmailed her that she refused to purchase cars and motorcycles for the party leaders yet it was the party that didn’t have money.

“I want to refute lies said by a certain candidate that I blocked the purchase of cars and motorcycles for the NRM leaders. I am struggling all the time for the rights of the people to get what is due to them. So, how can I be the one to block the cars? The issue of cars is about funding. It was a commitment the Chairman of the party made but there has been a challenge of funding. The money saved by meeting at Namboole could be used for buying the cars because it has been long overdue,” she said.

Kadaga said that because she has always been very vocal on issues that hurt Ugandans that is why some members branded her an enemy within the party, she, however, vowed not to keep silent as Ugandans suffer.

“I have spoken on matters education, health, infrastructure etc. I have been very vocal on the rights of fishing communities. Sometimes people misunderstand me and say I don’t like the government which is far from the truth. It is because I like our government that I want us to do the right things. On corruption: Among us leaders, there are some corrupt people; so, why should I glorify you who is corrupt because you are in NRM? No, I cannot! That is why I have a lot of enemies because of my strong stand against corruption,” she said.

On the issue of her age, Kadaga asked those asking her to retire to pave way for the powerful youth, to first tell their party chairman president Museveni and Haji Kigongo to retire because they are older than her.

“First go and tell President Museveni, Moses Ali, Haji Kigongo to retire because I am younger than them, you should not start from me, if I’m old, they are older,” she said.