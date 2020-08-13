Budiope West Lawmaker Robert Musoke has appealed to his electorate to reflect on his commendable development contribution to the area to send him him back to Parliament so as to foster more development in Budiope.

The flamboyant legislator made the appeal during a one on one interview with Watchdog’s political reporter Andrew Baba shortly after being nominated by the Tanga Odoi NRM Electoral Commission on Wednesday 12.

Musoke, who has represented the area since 2016 looked back at his journey in the legislature for Budiope West with a proud smile owing the numerous development accomplishments he has added to his area in such a short time, advising his voters to base on them to trust him once again come next year.

He for instance mentions the Bukungu – Kagwara ferry which according to him is a land mark achievement only made possible by his impeccable representative leadership. Once fully operational, Musoke says it will improve public transportation of both goods and labour between Budiope and the Lango subregion which will promote trade and development.

He also pointed out the mega achievement in the road sector where the Nabirumba – Kidera road was upgraded to a grade one Marram road yet the Kamuli – Bukungu was earmarked for tamac which is expected to kick off in the next financial year as per a cabinet resolution.

Besides the improved road Network, the area has had a record 148 electric power extension, a feat that has seen an improvement in the general standards of the lives of the people of Budiope.

Over the next five years, the pro development legislator says his main emphasis will be towards ensuring that at least 50% of the constituency has got a reliable access to electricity with a specific attention on rural electrification.

In the field of education, the youthful able politician speaks with a well deserved spirit of contentment.

Under his tutelage, a shs 1.4 bn school facility was erected – the Namusita Seed Secondary School which he says will go a long way to increase access to secondary education in the Constituency.

He also adds that it’s a Government policy in the pipeline that more such schools will be constructed in the area, appealing further that voters should hold onto him, a true conduit of development.

Still in the field of education, Musoke boasts of the vibrant bursary project that has so far seen 217 learners benefit directly in secondary Schools with an undoubted promise that it will swell to bigger numbers over the next years.

To further facilitate a conducive environment for the learners especially in candidates classes, the selfless leader has foreseen a drive to have schools far away from the main power grid receive free solar power systems so as to facilitate learning even at night.