The former leader of Opposition in Parliament Winnie Kiiza has today officially joined the Alliance for National Transformation (ANT).

Addressing journalists at ANT headquarters in Kampala, the Kasese Woman Member of Parliament said that for the 15 years she has spent in Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) , she has served wholeheartedly as; Leader of FDC women’s league Kasese, Secretary for local government FDC, Vice-chairperson FDC Kasese, National Deputy Secretary for Mobilisation, Western Uganda and National Chairperson FDC Women’s league.

She said, “I have served well and I have fought the good fight. I have done all I could to progress the FDC party and our objectives. While our struggle to liberate our country remains the core objective, our methods are fundamentally different & it is important that I partner with those with whom we agree on ideals & means.”

However, Kiiza disclosed that she has decided to join Gen Mugisha Muntu’s ANT because it’s the party where her contribution to the struggle for the liberation of Uganda will best yield. Kiiza added that she is available and will partner with all forces of change with whom she shares a common objective however ANT will be her home.

On issues of not participating in the forthcoming elections, Kiiza said she is not regretting at all for declaring she will not seek for re-election.

“I am able to speak and participate in active politics even without being in an elective office. This decision was made in consultation with my elders and stakeholders to whom I made promises when seeking office and have kept my word. I also wanted to practice what we preach by creating room for other capable women leaders in Kasese the same way room was created for me it will give me much joy to participate in the elections of my successor,” she said.

Kiiza now joins MPs Kassiano Wadri (Arua Municipality) Paul Mwiru (Jinja East) and Gerald Karuhanga (Ntungamo) at ANT.