As I watched Akawungeezi, the 7pm Luganda prime news of NTV on Thursday, there was this story about the Bible Society distributing ‘Braille’ Bibles to the people with sight disability or visually impaired, the blind.

As the story concluded, the news anchor’s last line was, ‘the blind have appreciated whoever was part of the honorable kind act for caring and thinking about them’; I broke into loud laughter and the people I was with at home amazingly asked me why I was laughing my head off.

I was laughing at the contradiction between how the Bible society handled the matter of the blind visavis what I imagined the government had in mind for them going by similar ‘special interest’ groups. Don’t you think like me that instead of doing Braille Bibles for them like the Bible Society did the government is planning to give them five members of parliament?

I don’t know about you, but I think this country has so many members of parliament than we actually need to be effective in debating on the floor of parliament and most of all they drain our coffers and deny us better service delivery.

Allow me to use some statistics provided by a friend about Busia District in relation to political costs and medical services delivery. With a population of over 300,000 people, Busia has seven medical doctors and five MPs. Now the irony is that the total wage bill for the doctors for (2021 to 2026) is Ugx 1,080,632,060 as compared to the MPs 11,026,857,750.

A lot of questions come to my mind; do MPs reflect service delivery? Do we need all the MPs we have in the country? What is more patriotic, allocating money to having more MPs or towards actual services in the respective areas and the whole country at large? Have so many administrative segmentations especially to do with districts and constituencies addressed the issue of bringing services closer to the citizens? … … … …

THE LEADER I WILL VOTE IS THE ONE WHO ADDRESSES THOSE QUESTIONS/ISSUES.

Prince Nick Akaikai Nyombi is a Christian Minister, Media Consultant & Manager, Music Promoter, Author, Social Entrepreneur & Activist, Radio & TV Personality, Public Speaker.

