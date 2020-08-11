The State Minister for labor and industrial relations Mwesigwa Rukutana has vowed to fight opposition politicians who have made it a tendency to witch-hunt him because of being NRM stalwart and for always defending government.

Rukutana who is also Rushenyi County Member of Parliament noted that a section of people in opposition side have formed a clandestine campaign across the country aimed at failing the ruling NRM members who are influential in defending government in many battles which they say it has enabled President Yoweri Museveni to remain in power for over three decades.

He revealed that since the NRM and president Museveni have been defeating them in both elections and courts of law, they have now decided to hoodwink some people to be used to fail all NRM members who are confidant to President Museveni.

Rukutana made the remarks over the weekend while responding to queries raised by his supporters in Rushenyi County.

He noted that the opposition have been sabotaging the service delivery in Rushenyi County in order to fail leaders as a stepping stone for political opportunists saying a good leader should embrace development regardless who brought it in the community.

The minister is facing competition from former Ntungamo District woman MP Naome Kabasharira, Nicholas Nuwahereza and Norman Kashereka for Rushenyi county MP seat.