The Local Defence Units (LDUs) have been redeployed to stop the rising criminality in the country.

In July 2020, The Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) recalled LDUs countrywide to undergo refresher training in human rights and law enforcement procedures. The move came a few days after President Yoweri Museveni questioned their human rights record.

LDUs had been criticised for civilian killings and torture while on duty especially while enforcing the covid-19 lockdown rules.

However, following their withdrawal, the army Spokesperson Brig Flavia Byekwaso says the level of criminality has since increased during night times and severally, local leaders and the general public have petitioned security leaders to re-engage them in order to contain the situation.

“Following in-depth consultations with security stakeholders, it has been agreed that LDUs who have undergone and completed their training resume operations only at night in support of the Uganda Police Force to curtail criminal activities,” Brig Byekwaso said in a statement on Tuesday.

She added that the LDUs will also participate in intelligence led limited operations on specific targets on request and in support of Uganda Police Force.

“Members of the Local Defence Force shall not participate in daytime enforcement of covid-19 directives outlined by the Ministry of Health and the Head of State.”