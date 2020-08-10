Police in Wakiso are investigating the murder of Mwanjeri Namanja ,25 , by her boyfriend Idi Kifuse that happened on Sunday 9 August, 2020.

It is alleged that the incident took place at 9:25am at Gimbo village Lukwanga Parish Wakiso sub county in Wakiso district where the deceased was staying.

According to Kampala Metropolitan Police Deputy Spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire, Kifuse had gone to resolve a relationship wrangle with the deceased but things didnot turn out as he expected. Nemanja refused to forgive him.

“The suspect later picked an axe and hit the deceased continuously until she died. Police were later called in and they responded. The officers rescued Kifuse, who was being beaten by an angry mob,” said Owoyesigyire in a statement yesterday.

“He was taken to Mulago Hospital where he is being treated. Police scene of crime officers have recovered an axe that the suspect used to kill the victim at the scene.”

Kifuse is being held on murder offences as investigations go on.