Musician turned politician Robert Kyagulanyi Sentamu aka Bobi Wine has accused President Yoweri Museveni’s regime for hacking into their Ghetto TV Facebook page.

Ghetto TV is a People Power affiliated page and is popularly known for doing live broadcasts of activities done by the political movement, which recently metamorphosed to become National Unity Platform (NUP).

Since Ghetto TV has been one of Bobi Wine’s campaigns tools, the Presidential hopeful shared on his social media to warn his supporters that they are no longer in control of that page.

Bobi Wine noted that it’s evident to them that the page was hacked and stolen by Museveni’s operatives, since the current page administrators keep posting Museveni every minute that goes by.

“Regime operatives have tried so many times to capture my Facebook account and take hold of it but they have not yet succeeded. Today, the criminal regime has succeeded in hacking into and taking hold of the Ghetto TV page,” Bobi said on Sunday, adding that they removed all administrators and currently the page is in their total control.

The Kyadondo East Member of Parliament also mocked his nemesis for being so scared of mere live streams which were done on this social media page, further advising his followers not to take any word posted on this page seriously.

“A shameful, shameful regime. They are scared by the live broadcast which Ghetto TV has been doing of all our activities. They are scared of a scientific election, yet cant even stand a Facebook page! As our teams try to do everything to regain control of the page, ignore any propaganda that may be posted there.”

Ghetto TV page has since been deleted.