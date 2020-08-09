Uganda has registered another covid-19 death, bringing the total number to seven.

According to the Ministry of Health, the deceased is a 49 year old Ugandan female, resident of Wakiso who was an HIV positive patient on treatment. She also had a history of asthma and Tuberculosis (TB), which are risk factors diseases for covid-19.

“On 6th August, 2020, she presented at a private health facility in Wakiso with signs and symptoms consistent with covid-19 which include high fever, difficulty in breathing, chest pains, abdominal pain. Upon admission , the attending clinicians suspected covid-19 and informed Ministry of Health. Samples were taken off and sent to laboratories for analysis. Results from the analysis confirmed SARS-COV-2. Unfortunately, she passed away today morning at a private facility. May her soul rest in eternal peace. The contact tracing and listing process has begun and so far 35 contacts have been listed,” the Ministry said in a statement on Sunday.

In the same vein, 16 new covid-19 cases were confirmed from samples tested on 8th August, 2020. Out of the new confirmed cases , 10 are alerts , 2 are contacts to previously confirmed cases while four are truck drivers.

“Regarding the alerts five are from Kampala Metropolitan Area, one is from Bugiri, one is from Bukwo, one is from Nakaseke while two are from Wakiso of which one mentioned above , succumbed to the disease.”

Uganda’s total accumulative case tally is 1,283 and 1,115 have so far recovered.