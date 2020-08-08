Aspirant for First Vice Chairman of the National Resistance Movement (NRM) wants the top organ of the party the Central Executive Committee (CEC) to undergo several structural reforms.

Mr Asiimwe Lukenge Hakeem, who is challenging incumbent Al Hajj Moses Kigongo for the second most powerful position in the NRM, says the time to infuse new blood into CEC has come, if the party is to have a prosperous future.

Mr Asiimwe is tussling out with Al Hajj Kigongo and Mr Francis Babu.

“The old man cannot work alone with the old people,” Asiimwe explains, younger CEC members are needed to infuse new ideas into the party. “We want a mix of young and old. We want new synergies to be brought on board in CEC to steer the party into a modern organisation.”

In the NRM, the position of First Vice Chairman, is open for competition theoretically but ringed fenced for AL Hajji Kigongo, practically. Mr Kigongo, a co-founder of NRM with Yoweri Museveni and Prof Yusuf Lule, among others, has been playing a key historical role in the party.

Until recently, his position has not been open for elections, however, because of regulations governing political parties, the ceiling was lifted.

Asiimwe, says, even in the last party elections, although Kigongo was asked to step out to allow him make his presentation, he says it is not easy to convince CEC members to dismiss their compatriot.

“Al Hajj Kigongo chairs CEC when the President is not there,” said Asiimwe, “And the other members are his peers, friends and colleagues. So you don’t expect justice from them.”

Asiimwe told NSB recently, “When you go there (CEC), they look at you as if you have come to attack them”.

Asiimwe however says CEC and the electoral regulations to become a member of the organ, should change.

“We go across the country and spend money to appoint agents. Then, you are told you have been vetted out,” Asiimwe expresses the unfairness in the process.

“We want the chairman to help us reform CEC and reform the electoral commission”, he adds, “We want to campaign with a free mind.”

He suggests that CEC should vet candidates before they pick their nomination forms. The Museveni diehard says he keeps getting information that when CEC sits, they are likely to throw him out.

“We want NRM to be transparent, to uphold its values of democracy, patriotism, fairness. Of fairplay. Allow us to compete fairly.”

Who is Asiimwe Lukenge Hakeem?

Asiimwe, who says he wants to tackle unique factors in the National Resistance Movement, was born on August 29, 1977. He is 42 years old.

He says he wants to use his many talents to contribute his skills, education, work experiences to enhance team work within a multi-cultural entity such NRM.

Lukenge says his goal as well as NRM’s is to add value to good governance and national political sensitization for security and political awareness.

The founding member of the Movement Mobilisation Forum and special campaign mobiliser for President Museveni reelection in 2001, says NRM and its chairman Mr Museveni have transformed the country and party and now needs the young blood to help him achieve more and consolidate the gains.

Asiimwe was a regional director for Greatlakes shore mineral and Africa confidential magazine. He is also a prominent member of the World Diamond Council.