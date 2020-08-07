Whereas Bobi Wine has been given the greatest support by imperialism agents more than any other opposition politician in Uganda 🇺🇬, Bobi Wine will never be the CiC of the Armed Forces and Fountain of Honor of the Republic of Uganda i.e the President. And this is because of the following 10 reasons, in my opinion;

1. Bobi Wine is just a Sellout and puppet:

~A sellout means omuliwenkwe. One who who has been bought to betray his own land. As the World sees him as a hero as portrayed by the paid local and international deception to trend in mainstream media, the reality matters. He is just a sellout and puppet. A puppet is a one who agree to act in accordance to foreigners.

~Why should Uganda 🇺🇬 have a President who doesn’t love it? Why should he claim to love Uganda when he associates with her enemies? Bobi Wine has done nothing at all to show that he really loves Uganda. I challenge anyone to give only 10 things that Uganda has benefited from him. Just use Kyadondo as a case. Bobi Wine doesn’t have Uganda 🇺🇬 at heart. He has no plans to make Uganda a better place to live in when instead he uses deceptive ways to show that the country he is from is as bad as he portrays.

8. Political maturity in Uganda:

~When I am ranking Afrikan countries, Uganda is in the first 10 which have raised their heads to be decision makers on Afrikan level and showing potential on international level. With Uganda’s strong foreign policy as seen in her good relationship with Afrikan countries and other continents, we deserve a leader not this political puppet. The security strength of Uganda has extended arm and saved lives of millions of people in over 5 countries. We have been a country worth sharing ideas on international matters like intentional security because of our capable leadership to fight international crime across the country and region among many other achievements.

~Bobi Wine is like a Primary chap when it comes to international relations and diplomacy. He can’t be in the shoes of Giant General Museveni to push our roles ahead by just a centimeter. Whoever is unable to hold our external relationships means he wants to make us weak. Whoever has no voice to represent us to international issues is a useless leader, and Bobi Wine is not capable even if he was given 15 years of preparation . The last time I saw him representing Uganda 🇺🇬 was in July 2019 when he received an award from LGBT group at the Rainbow PUSH Coalition Annual Conference in Chicago, in the United States of America. What a disgrace to our motherland, a home of heroes and heroins!

9. The nationalist factor:

Of the 17.7 million voters in 2020 according to Electoral Commission, Uganda 🇺🇬 has many patriots and nationalists. I am part of this group. We can’t tolerate nonsense. Just surrendering our motherland to Bobi Wine. What a loss shall it be to our country. What kind of traitors shall we be! Although there are Ugandans brainwashed to follow the teachings of local and international media to support this puppet Bobi Wine, majority of Ugandan people will neutralize such to make sure that they don’t succeed by any reasonable margin by all means whatsoever.

10. The Ruhanga/God factor!

As a believer, I know that a lot forces attack nations both physical and spiritual. However, Uganda 🇺🇬 is covered by the hand of Ruhanga/Katonda/Allah/God. Uganda has cried enough to the Lord because of bad leaders. For years we had suffered. Today we see enemies of Uganda 🇺🇬 fronting their puppet Bobi Wine. But I wish to assure them that he will never be the President of Uganda 🇺🇬. God isn’t sleeping. No more room for imperialism agents and traitors in Uganda.