Kampala City businesswoman Sheilah Amaniyo Draville has joined the race for Mukono Woman Member of Parliament.

Sheilah, a resident of Jinja Misindye, Goma Division in Mukono says she is a perfect replacement for Peace Kusasira Mubiru, who recently announced that she will not be seeking re election for the seat come 2021 general elections. Kusasira said she would instead stand in Rwampara county.

Sheilah, the owner of JABE Enterprises and Good Man companies says she cannot just sit around when the women and children in her district are under-represented.

Being the secretary general for Mukono Rotary Club, the politician says she is always on ground to help the people in the district both socially and financially. On top of that, it has helped her to know the plight of ordinary women in the area, so when she is voted to parliament, it will be very easy for her to deal with the problems of her electorate.

Born to Mr Ben Draville and Mrs Jane Draville in Kabowa, Rubaga Division, Sheilah started her education journey at Namagunga St Tereza Primary School before joining Kampala Parents where she sat her Primary Leaving Examinations. She then joined St Mary’s Namagunga in Mukono for both her O and A level Education.

Later, Sheilah joined Makerere University where she graduated with a bachelors degree in Development Economics.

“After graduation, I decided to make Mukono my permanent home because most of my relatives and friends live in the area. As a rotarian, me and my colleagues have been traversing around the district, giving out Mama kits to expecting mothers, giving out basic need to less privileged children as well as paying school fees for them as one of the ways of uplifting the welfare of Mukono residents,” says Sheilah.

“We have also been helping the youth to become job creators instead of job seekers through equipping them with vocational skills. I’m also a member of Theresa Ministries Friends of Charity and here we look after orphans.”

What I plan to do for Mukono people:

As a hardworking businesswoman, Sheilah says she would like to uplift her fellow women in Mukono to ensure that they are financially independent.

Sheilah also plans to make agricultural produce market readily available for Mukono residents through using her connections both locally and internationally.

“Mukono district residents are hardworking farmers but most times, they achieve little from their harvests because no readily available market.”

“I also plan to work with the responsible authorities to ensure that all parts of the constituency get electricity. We all know that the world is developing on a high speed and electricity is one of the catalysts of development.”

Sheilah further reveals that health services in the area are still wanting and she plans to to improve them through working with authorities to ensure that health centres are renovated, stocked with required facilities.

She also pledges to give reasonable preference to reproductive health having come across the stunning figures of women who die in the process of giving birth.

“When I become woman MP I will ensure that i bring together the people of Mukono irrespective of their social, economical and political backgrounds. This will spur development. I will also put saccos that will work on different development projects that will improve the livelihoods of the electorate especially the women.”

Sheilah is going to contest for the seat on ruling party-NRM ticket.