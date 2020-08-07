Brig Gen Flavia Byekwaso has today officially taken over as the Spokesperson of the Ministry of Defence and Veteran Affairs (MODVA) and the Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF). She took over from Brig Gen Richard Karemire who was appointed as Defence Liaison Officer to the East African Community.

Presiding over the hand/takeover function held at the MOD/VA Headquarters, Mbuya, the Joint Chief of Staff (JCOS), Lt. Gen Joseph Musanyufu told Hon. Brig Gen Byekwaso that her new appointment is a vote of confidence by the UPDF leadership on her competences because the office of Defence Spokesperson (DSP) is a sensitive one, being that it is the face of the institution to the public.

“Despite the shocks you are likely to receive in your tasks as our mouthpiece, we are confident that you will make us proud,” said Lt Gen Musanyufu.

Lt Gen Musanyufu said that Brig Gen Richard Karemire had excelled during his tour of duty as the DSP and left benchmarks that will assist the incoming DSP.

In attendance was the Chief Political Commissar of the UPDF, Maj Gen Henry Matsiko who said that the appointment of Hon Brig Gen Byekwaso to the sensitive and demanding office of DSP portrays UPDF’s continued commitment in ensuring gender balance and deployment on merit, irrespective of gender.

On his part, Brig Gen Richard Karemire, thanked the UPDF leadership for entrusting him with the responsibility of being the Defence Spokesperson and pledged to perform to the best of his ability in his next assignment.

In her remarks, the new Defence Spokesperson Brig Gen Flavia Byekwaso showed gratitude for being given the opportunity to serve as DSP and pledged that she will never fail to journey on with her duties even in the hardest times.

“I register my humble and sincere gratitude to the President of the Republic of Uganda and the Commander-in-Chief of the UPDF, the CDF Gen David Muhoozi and the entire UPDF leadership of the UPDF; you have nurtured, inspired and molded me into the person in whom you have chosen to bestow such great confidence and trust and I promise I shall not disappoint you,” she said.

The function was also attended by among others the Chief of Personnel and Administration, Maj Gen George Igumba and Brig Gen CK Asiimwe representing the CMI.