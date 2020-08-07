Media personality Elimia Masembe famously known as Omubi Masembe has been fired from Vision Group’s Bukedde TV days after joining Bobi Wine’s National Unity Platform (NUP) political party.

Early this week, Masembe who has been co-hosting ‘Ekyenkya’ morning show on Bukedde TV was among the many entertainers who officially joined the Kamwokya based political party.

However, his decision did not go well with his bosses at the Industrial Area based media outlet; they decided to sack him on grounds that their employees are not supposed to take part in the politics of the country.

During a media interview on Thursday, Masembe said,”I would like to officially inform you that I’m no longer an employee of Vision Group. When you join politics, they fire you.

“Those people have rules that govern them, they don’t want their employees to join politics and the moment they learnt that I had joined Bobi Wine’s NUP party, that’s where the whole trouble started from. In short they fired me.”

Masembe wants to contest for Lord Councilor LC 5 Makindye West seat on NUP party ticket.