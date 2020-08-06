Kabale Regional Referral Hospital has started testing of over 300 health workers at the hospital for COVID-19, after one of the patients tested positive for coronavirus last week.

The 56-year old man, a resident of Nyakijumba in Southern division, Kabale municipality had travelled from Kampala to Nyakijumba village in Kabale town. On 26th July, 2020 while at home, he developed flu, cough and fever and was rushed to Kabale Regional Referral Hospital, where he was admitted in the general ward.

Health workers became suspicious and collected samples from him and on Thursday last week, his results tested positive and he was immediately relocated to the isolation unit.

Speaking to our reporter , the Director of Kabale Regional Referral Hospital Dr. Sophie Namasopo said that they have decided to test all health workers for COVID- since some of them directly got in contact with the victim.