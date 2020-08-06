Police in Kanungu District has in detention a 16 ,years old boy for alleged defacing State Minister for Housing Chris Baryomunsi’s campaign posters.

The suspect, Ian Niwaha resident of Kigando cell, Rutondo parish Kambuga sub county Kanungu district who together with another one on the run known as Mujuni, were allegedly found red handed removing and maliciously defacing the Minister’s posters within Kambuga town. Baryomunsi who is the current Member of Parliament for Kinkizi County East, is vying for the same post in the 2021 general elections.

Elly Maate, the Kigezi Regional Police spokesperson commenting on the matter called on the people to desist from acts of removing, covering, deforming and defacing any other person’s/ opponent’s poster directly or indirectly, or else they risk being arrested and charged accordingly.

The case has been registered at Kanungu police station under file number SD 20/05/08/2020 .