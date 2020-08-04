The Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Alitwala Kadaga has assured performing artistes that she is going to write to President Yoweri Museveni requesting him to appoint a Minister to head the Creative Industry.

The Speaker made the revelation on Tuesday while receiving a petition from the National Union of Creative, Performing Artistes and Allied Workers about the new regulations and failure by government to implement the Copyright Act.

“Government was supposed to establish a Commission to guide the industry. That Act is more than 15 years old now. It is also true that the creative industry, as a sector, has no minister. On more than one occasion, I have received complaints from artistes, fashion designers, film actors, writers, etc– they don’t have a political head; and when they face problems in the industry, they don’t know where to go. Sometimes they go to KCCA; sometimes to the Ministry of Gender; sometimes they come to the Speaker,” Speaker Kadaga said.

“Some instructions come from NEMA; others from KCCA; and UCC. There is particular concern that the regulations recently issued by the Uganda Communications Commission, and which were laid before this House, contained very oppressive prescriptions, which I would want the committee of ICT to examine in the same way we supported the Telecom sector to rectify the excesses that were embedded in the regulations. I will be writing to H.E. the President to request that he appoints a minister for that sector.I want to propose that the government establishes a Ministry in charge of that sector so that there can be someone to speak for them in the Cabinet and also where they can go to solve their issues.”

On the issue of ‘The Stage Play and Public Entertainment Rules 2019, artistes told Kadaga that the regulations are intended to sabotage the growth of the entertainment industry which has been growing rapidly across the country.

Kadaga assured pledged to fight for them to ensure that government through Uganda Communications Commission makes the regulations friendly.

“I have seen how you are aggrieved about some laws and regulations which you say that are hurting the arts industry. Also, the fact that you were not consulted as key stakeholders, it raises a lot of queries. I will forward your concerns to Parliament for action.”