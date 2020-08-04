Three people have been rushed to Fort Portal Regional Referral after being knocked by one of the convoy vehicles escorting Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga.

The accident happened today Tuesday at Booma as the three were riding on a boda boda heading to Fort Portal Town Center. They were knocked by a police lead car Reg. No. UP 4842.

According to URN, the injured include; Shamilla Mbabazi Kwezi, Kakwezi Aminah, all residents of Kiteere in West Division Fort Portal Tourism City and Karim Mitalaa, the boda boda rider.

An eye witness says the speaker’s convoy was moving on the wrong side since the road is one way.

Louis Ngobi Muhindo, the Hospital Administrator confirmed that the three people had been admitted. He said the two ladies have fractures on the legs.