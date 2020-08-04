Renowned Facebook blogger Raymond Soulfa alias Peng Peng has claimed that veteran journalist Bbwaddene Basajja Mivule has always been receiving money from the ruling party-National Resistance Movement. (NRM).

During his Facebook live over the weekend, Peng Peng said Basajja Mivule used to be his inspirational figure due to the way he used to criticize the ruling regime on the way it mistreats Ugandans. However, when he joined the group headed by events promoter Balaam Barugahara, he became NRM’s political spy.

“Basajja Mivule is my friend, and I don’t have any problem with him, but I want him to come and look at my face and tell me that he has not been receiving money from NRM, I admired him by the time he was on NBS TV’s the eagle show but now he changed like how Bobi Wine told us that he admired Andrew Mwenda but when he chewed the money from the regime, he changed,” said Peng Peng.

He added that people will keep on changing because their enemy President Yoweri Museveni has enough money to buy them off.

“We are in a trying moment,many people are going to change, Basajja Mivule has been a maverick superstar on the opposition but the way he was bought is amazing. He is always with Balaam and has been working for President Museveni, I left him in Bryan White’s squad and he was among the big guys that masterminded his projects. The original Basajja Mivule left the struggle a long time ago,” he said.

Peng Peng’s revelation follows the recent attack by Mivule on the opposition when he said that President Museveni will win next year’s general elections with no difficulty since his opponents are ill-prepared for the challenge ahead.

“Unless opposition realises the importance of coming together, Museveni will rule this country for an additional 90 years. Nobody can defeat NRM in 2021,” Mivule said.

Peng Peng also cautioned activists who keep on shouting that they want to change yet they don’t reveal which political party they support.

“Let him come out and deny it, I don’t undermine him, I respect him but let him come and say that he has never received money from Bryan White. Someone who supports change, can he work with Balaam? Museveni bought all the socialites and even these political analysts without parties,” he said.