Veteran journalist Abbey Sewakiryanga popularly known as Bwaddene Basajja Mivule has been suspended from Baba TV for promoting sectarianism.

“He showed up for his Monday show called “Fumintiriza” but was told by management not to go on air as yet. The management said they were still resolving his issues with the top authorities” the source told SML news.

While appearing on Radio 4’s “Gwensonga” show hosted by Sir Simon Muyanga Lutaya later in the day, Basajja Mivule apologised for calling most of the top government officials Banyankore saying he was misinformed.

Mivule said he had learnt that some of the officials he thought were Banyankore like Finance Minister Matia Kasaija, Electoral Commission Chairperson Justice Simon Byabakama and Bank of Uganda Governor Emmanuel Tumusiime Mutebile among others belong to other tribes.

“Not all of them are Banyankore, some are Bakiga, Bafumbira, Banyoro to mention but a few. I have also come to realise that not all Banyakore are enjoying the privilege of being in government. Some are actually badly off. When we generalise we make mistakes.” Mivule asserted.

During the same show, Mivule hailed president Museveni for the recent army reshuffle which he said is well balanced with almost all tribes in the country inclusive. He noted that unlike opposition politicians who criticize whatever government does, he gives credit where it’s due.

Mivule was last Monday arrested from the studios of Baba TV based in Ntinda, Kampala on allegations of inciting violence and promoting sectarianism. He was taken to the Criminal Investigations Directorate (CID) headquarters in Kibuli from where he was released two days after.