Had Bobi Wine’s ardent fan Dan Kyeyune of Nakulabye not been killed by a yet to be identified security operative early this year, yesterday August 3, it would have been his 27th birthday.

Kyeyune was shot dead on February 25 in Nansana on his way from the burial of another people power activist Rita Nabukenya in Mityana while cheering the pressure group’s principal Robert Kyagulanyi as his envoy made its way through town.

Prior to his death, it was reported that the youthful father of one had been harbouring political ambitions which had been watered by Bobi Wine’s People Power ideology, promoting him to consider giving elective politics a shot in next year’s general elections.

As the election clock ticks towards 2021, five months after Kyeyune’s demise, we have reliably learnt that his widow Betty Nakkazi is among the people who have already picked the expression of interest forms from the National Unity Platform party – the direct offspring of the original People Power supported by her late husband to contest come next year.

Nakazi, who has already produced and circulated her posters in the famous red colours of NUP, with a small photo of late Kyeyune on the sides is seeking the people’s mandate to represent Nakulabye Zones 3,4 and 5 as Woman Councillor at Rubaga Division.