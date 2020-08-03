Four time Presidential Candidate Col (rtd) Kizza Besigye has saluted comedy group ‘Bizonto’ for tickling President Yoweri Museveni into ethnically balanced changes within the military.

Dr Besigye strongly believes that the August 1 shakeup in the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) was directly influenced by the satirical drama skit by the comic group that exposed the wide spread imbalances in the distribution of the national cake.

In the said mini- reshuffle, a number of surprise changes were announced where among others Army mouthpiece Brigadier General Richard Karemire from the Western part of the country was replaced with Brigadier General Flavia Byekwaso from Buganda.

General Byekwaso becomes the first woman to serve in that particular capacity in the post independence history of Uganda.

Besigye, who was a popular crusader for the comedians’ release from prison just days back seems to suggest that the contentious skit could have reached general Museveni and tickled him into realising that the situation could open the eyes of many Ugandans which could pose a threat to the regime’s reelection ambitions.

“The BIZONTO effect! Keep it up; it’s not about cosmetics!” Besigye tweeted over the weekend.

Former Special Forces Commander Don Nabasa and ex Army Spokesperson Felix Kulayigye were among the 29 changes announced on Saturday.

Kulayigye was sent to Operation Wealth Creation while Nabasa joins the AMISOM peace keeping mission in Somalia.

Shortly after their release from the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) in Kireka where they had spent some days in detention, the controversial comic group vowed to continue unearthing what they called unfairness in the country without fear or favor.