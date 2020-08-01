The Ministry of Health has confirmed another COVID-19 death bringing the total number to four.

The deceased is a 61 year old Uganda female a resident of Kiyimbi, Nakulabye in Kampala. She had symptoms consistent to covid-19 which includes: cough, fever chest pain and difficulty in breathing and sought treatment from Mengo Hospital on Wednesday 29th July 2020. However, Mengo Hospital referred her to Mulago National Referral Hospital on Thursday 30th July 2020 where she was admitted and samples taken were taken off.

“Unfortunately she passed on yesterday 31 July, 2020. May her soul rest eternal peace,” the Ministry said on Saturday.

“The samples analyzed at Makerere University Laboratories confirmed SARS-COV-2. So far, 12 contacts to the deceased have been listed.”