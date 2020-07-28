Kampala City Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago has officially joined Forum for Democratic Change (FDC).

Lukwago who is a life member of Democratic Party (DP) was ushered into Uganda’s main opposition political party on Tuesday by its president general Patrick Amuriat Oboi.

“Today many organizations and groups have been infiltrated by the dictator. Here in the FDC, we saw them and told them they didn’t have good intentions for the party.To Erias Lukwago, welcome to this family (FDC). You came to where you belong, welcome to FDC. This is your home, and to my friends of FDC, a high-quality person has joined us,” Amuriat said.

On the issue ot Lukwago becoming the party presidential flag bearer, Amuriat said he could not rule out on the possibility of the former being their candidate in the 2021 general elections.

“I don’t know if you (Erias Lukwago) are going to be the Lord Mayor, the president, time will tell us. As a party, we shall continue to support you in all ways.”

The unveiling of Erias Lukwago as FDC member has not therefore shocked anyone. However it is his anointing of him as presidential flag bearer for FDC that’s going to cause an uproar in opposition as well as the vacant position in Kampala.

Besigye has been looking at Lukwago and Nandala Mafabi as his natural successors. In fact, according to reliable sources, Besigye never wanted to stand in the 2016 elections, preferring either of the two people to be on the presidential ballot paper.

However, the FDC think-tank asked for more time to prepare itself for Lukwago and Nandala.

As of now, Nandala, the secretary general of FDC has a lot on his plate. Besigye has been uncomfortable with endorsing Bobi Wine whose red army has been insulting him online for refusing to endorse him.

Lukwago’s time has finally arrived. He is Besigye’s blue eyed boy. His City Hall is also home to Besigye’s Diehards, and he has proved his willingness to groom young FDC cadres such as Doreen Nyanjura,a key player in FDC’s radical wing.

Lukwago’s arriving at Najjanankumbi, not as a stranger but one legitimatizing his marriage with a girl he has been in Cohabitation.