Opposition Members of Parliament have revealed that they are going to request Speaker Rebecca Kadaga to convene parliament to discuss the recent firing of Electoral Commission bosses.

Last week, President Yoweri Museveni sacked Sam Rwakojo, the secretary general of EC, with six other senior officials under unclear circumstances.

Also sacked was EC spokesperson Jotham Taremwa, IT Director Namugera Pontius, Director Finance & Administrator Joseph Lwanga, Data Department’s Edgar Kasigwa, Network Administrators Jordan Lubega and Musuza Charles and Godfrey Wanyoto who had been heading procurement.

Speaking on Capital FM’s Capital Gang program on Saturday, Kira Municipality MP also Opposition Chief Whip Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda said, ““The EC officials have been trying to outsmart Museveni by saying no to his meddling into the procurement process and they have been trying to use the law. He wants Veridos, which is owned by his German brother-in-law, to be the one to print ballot papers, supply machines for voter identification and be in charge of transferring results to the national tally center. There has been immense pressure for the EC to hand over the voters register which the Rwakojos have been resisting. It’s the reason Mr. Museveni has been very furious with them. They aren’t angels. They must have made some other mistakes which Museveni is now riding on to paint them corrupt and unfit.”

Ssemujju maintained he was ready to face whatever risk that results from accusing Gen Museveni over the Veridos saga “because these are the facts and there is no other; I have been a journalist for many years and I have never published fake news or lies about anyone.”

Bugwere County MP Abdu Katuntu concurred with Ssemujju saying that the sacking of top EC officials remains fishy and needs to be investigated as soon as possible.

According to Katuntu, the issue should be discussed on the floor of parliament in that the Justice Minister Ephraim Kamuntu explains why the officials were fired because the people of Uganda have a right to know the full story.

“Seven senior managers, including the accounting officer, leaving an organization isn’t a small thing. Have they been fired or just taking early retirement? But even then Ugandans deserve to know the reason why,”the legislator said.