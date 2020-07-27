Kampala Woman Member of Parliament hopeful Dr Stella Nyanzi has kicked off a fundraising drive that will enable her run her political campaigns in 2021 general elections.

“Canvassing a constituency to engage with voters takes money. Participating in public media to present one’s ideas, vision and plans takes money. Effective fulfilment of electoral processes takes money. Production and distribution of campaign materials in Kampala city takes a lot of money,” Nyanzi said on Monday.

The controversial activist noted that she trusts her well wishers to contribute finances, ideas, materials, encouragement and prayers towards her election campaign budget.

“Kamu kamu gwe muganda”, meaning one by one makes a bundle. Please give generously.”

Last month Nyanzi revealed that she needed over Shs1.2 billion for campaigns.

“My budget for campaigning for Kampala Woman Member of Parliament elections is 1,258,700,000 Uganda Shillings. Let’s talk about fundraising,” she said.

Early this month, Nyanzi submitted in her nomination papers at the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC), joining the list of women seeking to take over the seat.

The activist recently told the media that she wants to be among those who will be reforming the effects of President Yoweri Museveni’s impact on the country as the Woman MP for Kampala.

“When (President) Museveni leaves office in 2021,the effects of his military dictatorship are going to be with my generation and your generation.”

“So, I want to be part of those who are reforming, reclaiming our constitution, demilitarizing our country, taking out nepotism and it is not going to take one day.”