Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) is in a tight corner.

The largest opposition political group has failed to get anyone expressing interest in flying its flag in the upcoming presidential election.

Now, the party has once again extended picking of Nomination forms for Presidential flag bearer to 4th August, from July 30.

Whereas the rest of big political parties are busy, some clear on who will be their flag bearer, for FDC, which has been represented by Dr Kizza Besigye in the last couple of elections, now finds itself between a rock and a hard place after the retired colonel shows no interest in being on a ballot paper.

Patrick Oboi Amuriat the party president said this week on NBS TV’s Morning Breeze that before the end of the month FDC will have a flag bearer. Yet until now no one has expressed interest.

Mr Amuriat and his secretary general Nandala Mafabi have to think around the clock to save FDC the embarrassment, after they fought so hard to dislodge Gen Mugisha Muntu from the party’s ranks. Muntu has in the past expressed interest in running for president on FDC ticket, but got defeated by Besigye each time he attempted.

FDC’s failure to get a presidential candidate, will force them to endorse Robert Kyagulanyi of the National Unity Platform, but will have to eat humble pie since that was not their 2021 strategy.

They could also beg Kizza Besigye to save them the embarrassment, at least to take the flag and help them negotiate with Bobi Wine for a decent show.

Without a strong presidential candidate, FDC candidates could get a beating of their lives, as Besigye has always been a factor in the election of several candidates.

FDC management has been in foul mood in recent weeks, chasing several political actors accused of insubordination and indiscipline. Among the people chased from the party is Kasese woman MP Winnie Kiiza, a robust political actor who led Kasese to win 100% seats in Parliament and district councils.