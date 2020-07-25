Former Special Forces Command (SFC) commander Maj Gen Don William Nabasa has completed his training in China.

Gen Nabasa completed the Defence and Strategic Studies course -NDU at the Specialised Senior Military Command College in China.

The senior army officer was last year in June dropped as SFC commander and replaced with Maj Gen James Birungi.

It was later revealed that he was going for a military training in China.

Nabasa took over SFC Command from Lt Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba in 2017.

Over the years, Nabasa had commanded various units in the UPDF, starting with an Infantry Platoon in 1999, then a tank platoon in 2000, then serving as a brigade operations officer from 2004 until 2005.

He commanded a tank squadron between 2000 and 2007, then as the commanding officer of a battalion from 2008 until 2012 and as commander of a Group, from 2012 until 2016.

From 2016 until his assignment as SFC boss, he served as the Deputy Commander of the Special Forces Command, a division within the UPDF.