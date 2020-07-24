President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has confirmed the appointment of lawyer Dorothy Kisaka as the new Executive Director of Kampala Capital City Authority-KCCA.

This is according to a letter addressed to the Minister of Public Service Wilson Muruli Mukasa, by the chairman of the Public Service Commission Justice Ralph Ochan. In the letter, dated July 21, 2020, Justice Ochan also confirms the appointment Eng David Luyimbazi Ssali as the Deputy Director and Grace Akullo as the Director of Human Resource and Management.

Kisaka, an advisor in the office of the Prime Minister and Administer of the COVID-19 fund, will now replace Eng. Andrew Kitaka who has been holding the office in an acting capacity since 2018.

By the copy of the letter, Justice Ochan says the Secretary Public Service is required to urgently forward the copy of the instrument to the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Public Service for her tail end management of the appointment process.

Last month, the president nominated Kisaka and four others to take up different positions in KCCA and directed the Public Service Commission to interview them to find out whether they are suitable for the positions.

Who is Dorothy Kisaka?

Ms Kisaka is a Senior Governance Advisor to the Prime Minister of Uganda tasked with coordinating with political and non-political actors to implement public policy since December 2014. In that role, she is also the Deputy Head at the Prime Minister’s Delivery Unit that is charged with fast tracking service delivery on government priorities.

She has been also serving on Government’s Covid-19 Response Fund Task Force as the Administrator.

Before that, between October 2010 and December 2014, she was a Commissioner at the NRM Electoral Commission and her role included supervising the ruling party’s elections. Between 1999 and 2014 she also run her own private law firm- Kiyimba-Kisaka & Co Advocates.

She graduated from Makerere University with a Bachelors of Law in 1987. She also holds a Master of Arts in Organizational Leadership and Management from Uganda Christian University, Mukono, as well as a second Master of Arts in Leading Innovation and Change from the York St. John University in the United Kingdom

Kisaka is a leadership mentor and pioneered a Leadership School under her Destiny Consult which trains leaders to serve with “excellence and integrity”, according to her profile.

She currently serves as Board Chairman for Development Associates International, and represents Africa on the Haggai International Board. She is a dynamic communicator, and a strong advocate for the placement of abandoned children in families.

Dorothy is married and lives in Kampala Uganda with her husband and children.