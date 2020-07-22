The State Minister of Lands, Princess Persis Namuganza on Wednesday picked forms to stand against Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga for the position of National Resistance Movement 2nd Vice Chairperson (female).

Namuganza told journalists at NRM offices that it is time for younger leaders like her to take on the mantle of the party leadership and drive the political organisation.

The race has also been joined by Ane Frances Amongin who also picked forms to challenge Kadaga, the highest ranking woman in government.

The development comes a day after Kadaga returned forms to Kyadondo for the same post. Kadaga was on Tuesday welcomed at NRM electoral commission offices by supporters and admirers including former Housing Minister, Sam Engola, who is also the vice chairman NRM for northern region and Abdu Naduli, the Buganda region vice chair.

“Uganda has registered significant positive strides in empowering women and gender issues in general. As I speak no budget can be passed at Parliament without the gender equity certificate and a lot still needs to be done,” Kadaga told the media yesterday.

The move is bound to resurrect the old feud between the two powerful women from Busoga.

The two failed to get along after disagreeing over the Kyabazingaship, with Kadaga mooting for Prince Gabula Nadiope while Namuganza wished for a prince Columbus Wambuzi of Bulamogi.

The feud between the two Museveni allies became public in 2018 when Kadaga flew in a chopper to take part in the enthronement ceremony of a new chief for Bukono, something that Namuganza castigated as interfering in the affairs of Bukono.

She also accused her of installing an illegitimate chief along with Ministers who hail outside the Chiefdom.

” I was just wondering how a sheikh could come to preside over a function of Bishops? ” She told the disciplinary committee of Parliament.

The contest between two of the most influential women in the region spurred a lot of controversy with a group of over 10000 King’s loyalists led by Kyabazingaship Minister Joan Machora matching to Busoga square in protest after Namuganza allegedly asked the people of Bukono to pelt stones at Kyabazinga Nadiope should he dare set foot there. They demanded that she apologizes which she refused.