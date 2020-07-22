Police in Rubanda district is investigating circumstances under which two people perished in an accident.

Two people died in a hit and run motor accident when they were knocked by yet to be identified vehicle while they were riding on a motorcycle.

The deceased were identified as rider was Arinda Jabal,20 a Turyatunga Gideon 27, both residents of Rwaburindi village, Ikamiro parish Muko sub county Rubanda district .

The accident occurred on 21/7/2020 at around 10pm at Kagano cell Karengyere parish Muko subcounty while they were from Karengyere trading centre going back home.

The rider Jabal died on spot while the passenger died on arrival at Mutolere hospital in Kisoro where he had been rushed.

Elly Maate, the Kigezi Regional Police spokesperson confirmed the news,Saying that inquiries are underway to establish the likely cause as well as hunting for the involved vehicle.

This case has been registered at Rubanda police station under file number TAR 17/2020.