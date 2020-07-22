A woman, who has been using sedatives to sedate men before stealing their properties, has been arrested by police officers in Kyengera, a Township in Kampala Metropolitan area.

The suspect has been identified as Judith Atukwase alias Elizabeth Amanya.

Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesperson Patrick Onyango says Atukwase’s arrest followed the robbery from a man, who took her home and sedated him at night before robbing all household items.

The woman has been targeting men of different professions including bankers, lawyers, journalists, medics and businessmen.

“She admits to have carried out the crime.

In her statement to our officers, the suspect said they have a big group including women from Nigeria and other neighbouring countries.

” Police recovered seven flat screens, woofer, bed sheets, laptops and other items from her home.We expect that there are very many people who were robbed by these ladies, but they are shy to report or to come out to speak about it,” Onyango said in a statement on Wednesday.