Simon Kasyate, the head of Communications and Corporate Affairs at Uganda Electricity Generation Company Limited (UEGCL) has resigned.

Kasyate tendered in his resignation on July 17, 2020.

“Mr. Simon Kasyate – Head Communication and Corporate Affairs resigned from this position with effect from 17th July, 2020 after 4 monumental years of dedicated service at Uganda Electricity Generation Company Limited. Our best wishes to Simon in his endeavours ahead,” UEGCL announced on Tuesday.

Kasyate joined UEGCL in May 2016 from Eskom Uganda Ltd where he had been a corporate affairs manager.

He has also worked with the European Union as press and information officer and a reporter with the Nation Media Group (Daily Monitor and NTV Uganda as reporter and news anchor respectively).