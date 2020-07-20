Reports that former police chief Gen Kale Kayihura has been appointed coordinator of intelligence agencies, rocked social media for most of Monday afternoon.

The reports were given credence when respected NTV tweeted that “President Museveni has appointed Gen Kayihura as Coordinator of security intelligence, a position that was once held by Gen David Sejusa aka Tinyefunza #NTVnews.”

However, military and close associates of Kayihura have denied knowledge of the development.

In fact, sources close to the general and have spoken with him over the matter, say, Gen Kale is not aware of any appointment.

“I also see people giving me appointments on social media. Today I am IGG, the other day, something else. I read them for entertainment.” A source quoted the general responding to the reports.

Gen Kayihura who is the longest serving IGP is said to be back in the good books of the president, and is said to be on his way to a top office.

On Sunday, the first family had a meeting, and although the nature of meeting should ideally be private and homely, one cannot rule out discussions of national interest since the family has a big stake in the country.

Kayihura, a politically astute military officer was effective tool for President Museveni’s political survival.

Until his arrest, and tried for crimes bordering treason, Gen Kayihura was one of the most powerful people in the country.

The speculation of his appointment to sit in the position once held by Gen David Sejusa before he ran to exile in 2013, has excited many people, given Kayihura’s large network, as well as people who are afraid of his return to active political work.

We keep our fingers crossed.