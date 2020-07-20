The program was to help their pupils build self-esteem and self confidence hence helping them develop and maintain good mental health and public speaking skills.

But everytime it was presentation day, a six year old girl, Nita, would hide under the desk. She was shy, lacked confidence and had no friends.

Nita was always nervous to stand in front of her fellow classmates and class teacher to present her story.

Whenever Teacher Maggie, their class teacher called out Nita’s name, she always responded with a shaky voice and her classmates made fun of her. She always felt bad about their actions. Her only safe place was hiding under the desk!

Teacher Maggie always reminded her pupils that mocking someone was a bad habit, and everyone deserves to be treated with respect and kindness. But weeks past on, it was still the same story with Nita.

Since she had no friend, Nita always ate alone during meal times. She could first wait for her classmates to get out and then opened her lunch box.

One day she was opening up her lunch box when she heard someone calling out her name.. ” Nita…”.

To be continued…

Author: Princess Shamin Ndagire!