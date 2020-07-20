More landlords have come out to stand in solidarity with their tenants who have not been working during the Covid-19 lockdown period in Uganda.

Mr Hamis Kiggundu, the owner of several commercial buildings under the Ham brand franchise, has said he has pardoned his tenants two months worth of rent.

Ham, a youth entrepreneur, says four months have gone with both landlords and tenants have been locked down, and yet, it was not their own making.

He also defended the government move to close down saying, the country’s leaders cannot be blamed because the decision was made with citizens in mind, to protect every one from the pandemic.

Kiggundu, who is lawyer by profession and motivational books author, said, it were not for loan obligations he had, he would have waved off all four months.

He however said, he wants his tenants to share the risk with him 50-50% across board for the four lockdown months.

“It’s not government that brought this coronavirus though it was its obligation to protect our lives by locking us down to fully observe and address the coronavirus condition” he told Serugga Munnakyalo, of Bukedde TV.

He added, “Neither were landlords nor tenants that brought this coronavirus but this was simply God’s will and it will pass by his will.”

Ham advised that tenants should think long term and adjust their lives to live with COVID19 within the Government guidelines.

He called upon his fellow londlords to implement the health Standards Operating Procedures provided by government in order to keep their tenants and shoppers safe.

Ham who on the committee to ensure arcade adhere to set SOPs, said arcade owners should ensure shops have less then workers, sanitation observed, an isolation space created, among other things to adjust to the new normal in business.