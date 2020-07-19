Police in Rukungiri District is investigating circumstances under which a retired Uganda People’s Defense Forces-UPDF soldier was found murdered,and his private parts missing.

The deceased has been identified as retired RA /173482 l/corporal Nabimanya Ambrose male adult aged 46 years, resident of Kashegu cell, Kahoko parish Nyakagyeme sub county in Rukungiri District.

According to Rukungiri police, the deceased went missing from the community of his home address on 14/7/2020.

On the 17/7/2020 at about 6pm, he was discovered dead in his house of residence by his uncle Kashaija Victor alias Vito.

One of the family members Bigabwomwe Noah who checked the body found that the private parts were missing, one eye plucked out and the tongue cut off.

However, family members led by Kyomukama Anna, Kashaija Victor and Nyesiga Sezi insisted that the body be buried at 8:30pm of the night before post mortem examination.

Elly Maate,the Kigezi Regional Police spokesperson confirmed the development, saying that the scene was visited by police and five suspects including those who insisted to bury plus the area chairperson were arrested to assist in investigations.

This case has been registered at Rukungiri police station under file number CRB 1333/2020.