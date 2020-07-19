Kira Municipality Member of Parliament also opposition chief whip Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda has castigated National Resistance Movement rebel MPs for sneaking into State House to ask for forgiveness from President Yoweri Museveni.

The Forum for Democratic Change spokesperson said that the rebel NRM MPs showed a higher level of cowardice by asking to be pardoned by their party chairman yet what they did to oppose some of the party’s positions like voting against lifting the age limit was the right thing to do.

Early this week, NRM rebel MPs such as Theodore Ssekikubo of Lwemiyaga, Barnabas Tinkasimire (Buyaga West), Mbwatekamwa Gaffa (Kasambya), Muyanja Ssenyonga (Mukono South), among others met President Museveni and asked for a pardon for being contrary to the party’s decisions.

Mr Museveni welcomed the legislators and asked them to maintain unity within the party. He also warned them against preaching parochial politics of identity. He guided them to focus on wealth creation for the people.

“Because people are now waking up, we are having a lot of food, sugar, milk, bananas etc. Do not talk about your tribe or religion but talk about prosperity and wealth creation,” he said.

However, during an interview on Saturday, Ssemujju lashed out at the MPs saying their move to plead for mercy from Museveni means that they never meant it when they opposed some of the party decisions.

“Those are hypocrites. I wonder why they had to waste our time? They are an example of people who are double-minded.”