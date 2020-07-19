Ugandans stranded in Canada have been repatriated by Uganda High Commission in Ottawa.

A second group of 88 passengers were flagged off at the Lester B. Pearson International Airport Toronto by Uganda’s High Commissioner to Canada H.E. Joy Ruth Acheng.

These Ugandan Nationals and legal residents who departed Canada, South America and the Caribbean yesterday 18th July, will transit through Addis Ababa and will arrive at Entebbe International Airport today Sunday 19th July 2020.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs this week announced plans to resume the repatriation exercise of Ugandans stuck abroad weeks after the process was halted.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs wishes to inform the general public that the repatriation exercise of Ugandans stranded abroad due to Covid-19 pandemic is set to resume,” the statement reads in part.

On 3rd July government suspended the return of Ugandans who are stranded abroad as a measure to control congestion in quarantine facilities. The Ministry of Health gazetted 37 quarantine centers in Kampala and Entebbe that have a total capacity of 2,500 rooms.

Although the Ministry had planned to have a total of 300 Ugandans return every two weeks. However, in a space of one week, more than 300 people have returned and filled up the quarantine centers. So far 1000 Ugandans have returned leaving about 1500 still stranded abroad.

The ministry said halting of the process was meant to enable proper quarantining of the returnees who were already in the country.