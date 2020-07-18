Bugweri County Member of Parliament Abdu Katuntu has confirmed that he is no longer a member of Uganda’s main opposition political party-Forum for Democratic Change (FDC).

The legislator said he ‘closed the FDC Chapter’.

“I did not pick up nomination forms for the Forum for Democratic Change and I have no intention of doing so even if the process was to be reopened,” Katuntu said on Saturday while appearing on Capital FM’s Capital Gang show.

Adding, “For me it is a closed chapter between me and FDC.”

On the issue of seeking re-election for Bugweri county parliamentary seat, Katuntu said, ”That decision has not been taken as yet.I am taking that decision after discussion with many of my political colleagues.”

Last year in January, Katuntu who had been MP since 2001 announced that he was retiring from active politics and that he was not going to stand for any post in 2021 general elections.

Speaking to mourners at the burial of Esinasi Negesa Nagwomo – mother to Nagwomu Moses Musamba, the Bunyole East MP at Kachonga in Butaleja district , Katuntu said 20 years were enough and it was high time he retired from active politics.

“It’s better for one to serve and leave for others also to take over; five years is too short a time for any leader to make any impact. Twenty years is good enough,” he said.