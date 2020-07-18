Uganda has registered six new cases of covid-19, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 1,062.

According to the Ministry of Health, out the new cases, one is an alert from Buikwe district while five are returnees who were under quarantine at the time of the tests that were conducted on Friday 17, July, 2020.

“Fourt returned from South Africa and one Indian, a resident of Uganda who returned from India.”

On the other hand, 26 foreign truck drivers tested positive for Covid-19 at the border points of entry and they were ordered to return to their countries of origin.

Uganda now has 1,048 total Recoveries (Includes both Ugandans and Foreigners) with no registered death.